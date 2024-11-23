Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.02. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market cap of C$38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.76.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

