Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Sysco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

SYY opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.