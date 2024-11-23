T-Mobile US, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

T-Mobile US has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $147.96 and a 52 week high of $242.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

