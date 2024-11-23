T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after buying an additional 1,426,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,878,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 545,448 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

