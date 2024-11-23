Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lowered by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,959,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.