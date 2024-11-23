TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Raised to Hold at Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Joseph raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.54.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$69.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.04. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$70.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a market cap of C$72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total value of C$400,297.95. Also, Director Greg Grant sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.62, for a total transaction of C$751,384.80. Insiders have sold 214,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,929 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.