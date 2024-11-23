Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after buying an additional 290,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.04. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

