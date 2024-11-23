Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TSCDY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

