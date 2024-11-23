The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
INTG stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.32.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The InterGroup
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.