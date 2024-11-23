The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

INTG stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.32.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

