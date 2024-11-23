The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The trade was a 22.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,693 shares of company stock worth $27,311,345. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $176.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

