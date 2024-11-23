The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.62 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.60 ($1.10). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 79,338 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Rank Group

The Rank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The Rank Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.73.

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.