The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to £145 at Citigroup

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from £135 ($169.24) to £145 ($181.77) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.30) to GBX 1,250 ($15.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,481.67 ($43.65).

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.12) on Friday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 954.20 ($11.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,320 ($16.55). The firm has a market cap of £12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,913.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.92), for a total value of £889,000 ($1,114,454.06). Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

