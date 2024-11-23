The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 327,684 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 229.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

