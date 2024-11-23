The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

