Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 37,255 Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ HNRG opened at $13.34 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $568.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. This represents a 15.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,920. This represents a 42.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $251,290 and have sold 83,196 shares worth $1,079,078. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
