Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $269.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.87 and its 200 day moving average is $237.28. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

