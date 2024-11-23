Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 329 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $420.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.31 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.