Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 189.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $427.88 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $428.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.51. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

