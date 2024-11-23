Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,613,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.