Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy comprises approximately 4.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,538,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,005 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 156.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,200,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 733,084 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 221.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $560.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

