TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $22,684,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 603,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $70,936,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.