Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

