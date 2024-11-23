Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $199,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of F opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

