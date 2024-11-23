Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,299. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1,037.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

