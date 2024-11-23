Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Unilever were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

