United Bancorp, Inc. Increases Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

United Bancorp, Inc., an Ohio-based financial institution with headquarters in Martins Ferry, announced on November 20, 2024, an increase in its fourth-quarter cash dividend payment. The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.18 per share for shareholders of record as of December 10, 2024. The payment date for this dividend is scheduled for December 20, 2024. This fourth-quarter payment exceeds the regular cash dividends paid out in the preceding quarters of the year, which were $0.1725, $0.1750, and $0.1775, respectively.

Including a special cash dividend of $0.15 paid out in the first quarter, the total cash dividends paid by United Bancorp, Inc. for the year-to-date period amount to $0.8550. This represents a $0.04 increase, equivalent to a 4.9% rise compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Based on the company’s market value of $13.13 at the most recent quarter-end, the regular cash dividend yields 5.4%.

As of September 30, 2024, United Bancorp, Inc. reported total assets of $825.5 million and total shareholder’s equity of $65.5 million. The company operates through Unified Bank, its single bank charter, and maintains eighteen banking offices serving various Ohio Counties, including Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas, as well as Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP (Cusip #909911109).

