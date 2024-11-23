United Bancorp, Inc. Increases Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

United Bancorp, Inc., an Ohio-based financial institution with headquarters in Martins Ferry, announced on November 20, 2024, an increase in its fourth-quarter cash dividend payment. The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.18 per share for shareholders of record as of December 10, 2024. The payment date for this dividend is scheduled for December 20, 2024. This fourth-quarter payment exceeds the regular cash dividends paid out in the preceding quarters of the year, which were $0.1725, $0.1750, and $0.1775, respectively.
Including a special cash dividend of $0.15 paid out in the first quarter, the total cash dividends paid by United Bancorp, Inc. for the year-to-date period amount to $0.8550. This represents a $0.04 increase, equivalent to a 4.9% rise compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Based on the company’s market value of $13.13 at the most recent quarter-end, the regular cash dividend yields 5.4%.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Bancorp
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum