United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $849.03 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $454.71 and a one year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $819.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.57.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

