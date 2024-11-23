Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $1,299,978.58 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,299,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,712,204.68. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $102,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 5,640,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,969. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

