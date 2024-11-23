Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 2251003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.80 ($1.38).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,000.00%.
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
