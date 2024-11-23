Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.
