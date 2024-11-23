VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $43,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.