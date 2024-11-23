VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises 2.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMB opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

