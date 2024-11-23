Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

VSGX opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

