Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

