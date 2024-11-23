Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $55,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,820,000. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 667,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

