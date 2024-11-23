Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VFMO opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

