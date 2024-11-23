Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV opened at $180.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $180.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

