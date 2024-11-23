Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Insider Anand Sanghi Sells 30,914 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.15. 4,891,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $145.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

