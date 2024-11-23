Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 730847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

