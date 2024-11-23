VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 (LON:GSEO)

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

LON:GSEO opened at GBX 69 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.16. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.20 ($1.02).

Get VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities alerts:

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.