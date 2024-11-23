VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 (LON:GSEO)

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance
LON:GSEO opened at GBX 69 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.16. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.20 ($1.02).
About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
