Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $218,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $386.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.35. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

