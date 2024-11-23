Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.48. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £365.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,068.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.05.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday.

About Warehouse REIT

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.