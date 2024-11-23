Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

TXN stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

