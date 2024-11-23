Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SBI opened at $8.02 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

