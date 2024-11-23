Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astrana Health and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 6 1 3.00 Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astrana Health and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32% Wilhelmina International 3.38% 2.29% 1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and Wilhelmina International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.71 $60.72 million $1.30 32.39 Wilhelmina International $17.21 million 1.16 $430,000.00 $0.12 32.34

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International. Wilhelmina International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Wilhelmina International on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.