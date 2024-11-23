Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Chairman Thomas H. Werner Acquires 37,500 Shares

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas H. Werner acquired 37,500 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,824.97. The trade was a 52.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
WOLF opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.46.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
