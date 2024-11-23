Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

WDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

