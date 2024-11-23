Xponential Fitness, Inc. Discloses Sale of Shares by Chairman in Recent SEC Filing

Xponential Fitness, Inc. revealed in an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2024, that entities associated with Mark Grabowski, the company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, have sold 2,595,598 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. Despite the sale, Mr. Grabowski still holds a beneficial ownership stake of 24% in the company’s Common Stock.

The disclosure was made through a Form 144 filing. The information within this filing pertains to Regulation FD Disclosure, as outlined in Item 7.01 of the report. It was emphasized that the information shared in this section, along with the accompanying Exhibit 99.1, is not to be considered “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and will not incur liabilities under that section. Furthermore, this information is not to be incorporated by reference in any of the company’s future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as specifically referenced in such filings.

The filing was signed on behalf of Xponential Fitness, Inc. on November 21, 2024, by John Meloun, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, as seen in the document.

This disclosure sheds light on recent changes in share ownership within Xponential Fitness, Inc., with further implications for the company’s corporate structure and potentially on the market perception of the fitness corporation. The transaction reflects a significant movement in ownership and warrants attention from investors and stakeholders monitoring developments within the company.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

