Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 11909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.