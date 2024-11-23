Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,199 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $200,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

ZBRA opened at $397.19 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $225.83 and a 52 week high of $405.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

